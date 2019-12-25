Polymath Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $3.78 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Koinex, UEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00556129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, UEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Koinex, DDEX, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.