Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on December 31st

Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5918 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:PPEM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790. Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.