Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Pressure Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

