ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.4907 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. 640 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

In other news, insider Hardie Graham 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st.

