ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4068 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 18,218 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

