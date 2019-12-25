ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 337,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,986. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.
About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury
