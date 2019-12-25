ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 337,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,986. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

