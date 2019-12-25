ProShares Short Oil & Gas to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:DDG)

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DDG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

About ProShares Short Oil & Gas

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

