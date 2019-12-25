ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $53.65.

Get ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods alerts:

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.