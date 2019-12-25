ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1832 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

DIG stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

