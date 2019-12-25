ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA UPRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. 869,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $70.03.

