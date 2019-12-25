ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

EPV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 3,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $44.14.

