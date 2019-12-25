ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $23.40.
About ProShares UltraShort Industrials
