ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

