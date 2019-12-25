ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
NYSEARCA EEV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,852. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile
