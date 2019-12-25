ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA EEV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,852. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

