ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
NYSEARCA SRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 7,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.89.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile
