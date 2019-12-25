ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA SRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 7,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

