ProxyNode Hits Market Capitalization of $95,059.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $95,059.00 and $171.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00573871 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000837 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,224,143 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

