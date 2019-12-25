Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Achieves $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00573192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001082 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

