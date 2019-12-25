Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.46. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 139,644 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider Cooper Gregory purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 65,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

