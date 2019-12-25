QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.33).

Several analysts have commented on QQ shares. Investec raised QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:QQ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 362.60 ($4.77). 161,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.66. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.20 ($4.75). The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

