Ralph Lauren Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.34. 226,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,855. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,635 shares of company stock valued at $45,294,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.