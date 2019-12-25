REA Group (ASX:REA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.71

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and traded as high as $107.75. REA Group shares last traded at $107.46, with a volume of 62,373 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$101.60.

In other news, insider Owen Wilson 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd.

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

