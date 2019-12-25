REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $6.20 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1,972.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01193897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

