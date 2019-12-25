Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Blue Bird (BLBD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD):

12/20/2019 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

12/11/2019 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/30/2019 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird Corp has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 33.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

