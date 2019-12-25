Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Healthequity (HQY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2019 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Healthequity was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Healthequity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Healthequity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/2/2019 – Healthequity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Healthequity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HealthEquity raised fiscal 2020 guidance. Currently, HealthEquity is the third-largest HSA custodian by market share. These apart, the company’s 401(K) solution, which lowers cost, risk and work of managing a retirement plan, bodes well. Strong growth in Service and Custodial revenue segments instills optimism in the stock. On the flip side, HealthEquity had to incur huge costs resulting from a patient data breach in recent times. It faces stiff competition in Medical Services market. HealthEquity is required to comply with strict Treasury Regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service. Reflective of the trends exhibited by the company, the stock underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $775,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Healthequity by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 84.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 602,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

