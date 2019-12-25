Reserve Rights Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $616,243.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00181039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.01187173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

