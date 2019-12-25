Rivetz Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $236,426.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

