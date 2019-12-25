Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.44

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.44 and traded as low as $64.65. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 336,629 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$63.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

