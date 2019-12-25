Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.34

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.34 and traded as high as $243.70. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $242.70, with a volume of 2,554,658 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.34.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

