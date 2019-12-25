RPICoin (RPI) Price Hits $0.0000

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $31,857.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066649 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 910,629,241 coins and its circulating supply is 870,617,305 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

