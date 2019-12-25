Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Ruff has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $756,120.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.01198778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

