SaluS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,061.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $9,061.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00071493 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086287 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.96 or 1.00225846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

