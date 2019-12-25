Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94, 1,642,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,005,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

