SHIELD Hits One Day Volume of $23.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $180,936.00 and $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.01741253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.02567551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00556565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00639156 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.