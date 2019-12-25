Shotspotter (SSTI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI):

12/21/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Shotspotter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/18/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $64.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 41,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 2.64. Shotspotter Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Shotspotter by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

