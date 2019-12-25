SIBCoin Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $594,587.00 and $1,504.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,242.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.01742420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02569204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00556050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00638696 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013944 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,085,137 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

