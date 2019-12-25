SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.59 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, DragonEX and Liqui. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $398,991.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.