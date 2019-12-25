SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Kucoin and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $313,547.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.01198778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

