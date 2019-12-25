Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $42.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,051 shares of company stock worth $11,117,993 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 630,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

