Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report $77.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.31 million and the highest is $79.00 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $270.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.61 million to $271.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $368.95 million, with estimates ranging from $342.85 million to $381.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 295,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $358,632.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $310,132.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,480,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,300 shares of company stock valued at $23,709,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 624.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,740,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

