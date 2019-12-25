Snovian.Space Market Capitalization Achieves $359,963.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 63.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $359,963.00 and $27.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.40 or 0.06381194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023446 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 390,126,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,938,242 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

