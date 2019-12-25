SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.1451 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 35,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,548. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.
About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF
