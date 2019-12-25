SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.1451 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 35,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,548. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

