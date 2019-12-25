SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 on December 31st

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4019 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

SPDW stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,048. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

