SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6075 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MMTM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $100.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

