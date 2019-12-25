SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 27th

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6758 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.