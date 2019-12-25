SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2311 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 32,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

