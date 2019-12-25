SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.2191 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

GMF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $104.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

