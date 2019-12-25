SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 678,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

