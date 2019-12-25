SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Down 33.8% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $51,199.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00180987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01197734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.