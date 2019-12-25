StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00013882 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $7.08 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,069,194 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

