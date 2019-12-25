Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.27. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $28.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

