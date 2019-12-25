Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.12. The company had a trading volume of 231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,481. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.29.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.15.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

